SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Turkey Procurement for pre-order. The report on turkey procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global environmental goods market, which includes all spend related to the provision of materials used for or procured from agricultural, horticultural, and animal-related activities.

According to our experts, the global industry is witnessing a gradual increase in the labor costs due to several factors, such as the shortage of a trained workforce, an increase in minimum wages, the regulations around employee benefits, and a declining appeal of what have been traditionally called unskilled jobs. As the employee expenses are increasing, suppliers are compelled to pass some of this increase to their buyers by charging higher prices.

Turkey Procurement Risks

Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in the category but they do exist in certain situations where the buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.

When requirements of the buyers are not absolutely clear or usage patterns are not stable or predictable, suppliers often build in \"cost buffers\" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of a complete understanding of the buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending on turkey.

Turkey Procurement Best Practices

Investing in benchmarking studies helps category managers to enhance their knowledge of market pricing of products and cost of maintenance and support services. This boosts their negotiating power over suppliers.

Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who use advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and lean manufacturing in their manufacturing process. The use of such technologies enables suppliers to control their OPEX and reduce TAT, which will help buyers avail volume-based discounts on category purchases.

Key Questions Answered in this Turkey Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the turkey market?

What is the correct price to pay for turkey? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for turkey suppliers market?

Who are the top turkey suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in turkey market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce turkey procurement cost?

What are the best practices for turkey procurement and what are the potential risks?

