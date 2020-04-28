Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.04.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2020 | 13:53
Possible Connection of MMR Vaccine to Mild COVID-19 Cases Studied by Dr. Larry P. Tilley, World Organization Advisory Board Member

Evidence suggesting possible protection from MMR vaccines against COVID-19 discovered by Dr. Larry P. Tilley in March 2020 corroborated by new evidence from UK scientists

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020. Tilley's investigation began on March 25, 2020 when he discovered epidemiological data suggesting a possible protective effect from common measles-rubella containing vaccines like MMR.

"Epidemiological data from country after country seems to suggest expanded measles-rubella containing vaccination programs correlate with lower morbidity from COVID-19," said Tilley.

A possible biological mechanismfor the protective effect of measles-rubella vaccines was described in an unreviewed study published recently by scientists at University of Cambridge. This study appears to corroborate for the first time Tilley's own COVID-19/MMR work submitted to the National Institute of Health's COVID-19 research team on March 29, 2020.

About Dr. Larry P. Tilley
Dr. Larry P. Tilley is a board-certified internist and medical consultant who currently assists over two dozen pharmaceutical companies in the development of new medications and protocols.

About World Organization
World Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/607bf837-1230-4195-9c5f-f700d2534432

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99dd0adc-efb7-4ddc-90af-61933c07dfa2

