A new generation of software that significantly improves acquisition and configuration capabilities with a focus on user-friendliness.

Teledyne SP Devices, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced the release of Digitizer Studio, a versatile and easy-to-use software for the company's data acquisition products. The software can operate as a stand-alone measurement tool but also greatly simplifies evaluation and helps speed up system-level integration in embedded applications and for original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers. Digitizer Studio supports powerful configuration, control, and display capabilities.

The software is compatible with both Windows and Linux and provides access to the complete underlying application programming interface (API) via a user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI). Digitizer Studio has been developed in collaboration with Teledyne LeCroy and is based on more than 20 years of software development experience within the field.

Configuration That Helps Improve Understanding and Simplifies Usage

Digitizer Studio simplifies the operation and configuration of data acquisition boards in many ways:

Built-in error checking ensures the use of valid parameter settings. This is useful when getting acquainted with the hardware, and for debugging purposes when developing custom software. The Detailed View provides information about parameter value range, unit, data type, value granularity, default values, and more.

The Diagram View helps illustrate how individual parameters are associated with the underlying hardware architecture. It also helps the user to explore parameter interdependencies by automatically enabling/disabling parameters in real-time based on the values of other settings.

Advanced configuration settings can conveniently be managed via the Table View. Via this matrix-view, the user can apply either board-level or channel settings individually or in groups. Multiple parameter values can easily be copied and pasted to simplify the identical setup of a large number of devices in multi-channel systems. The configuration settings can be saved to disk and quickly restored for identical setup later.

Powerful Display and Analysis Capabilities

Digitizer Studio supports a range of functions that help with test and measurement tasks and performance evaluation:

Common performance parameters such as spurious-free dynamic range (SFDR), signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and total harmonic distortion (THD) can easily be measured in Digitizer Studio. This helps determine system-level performance without custom-developed evaluation software.

Math operators such as Fast-Fourier Transform (FFT), averaging, and record selector can be used to further investigate signal characteristics of the acquired signal. This allows for convenient advanced evaluation of both time- and frequency-domain signals directly within the tool itself.

Acquired data and math outputs can be displayed in individual or multiple graph windows. Features such as cursors, markers, and advanced zoom capabilities help ensure even more accurate and easy performance evaluation.

Captured waveforms can be saved to disk in many different formats and reopened later for subsequent evaluation. Data recorded with Digitizer Studio can be used as input for testing purposes during custom software development.

Flexible Software Framework

Digitizer Studio is based on a major update of Teledyne SP Devices' underlying software framework. It offers a flexible architecture and additional upgrades with extended features are already planned for 2020.

Visit https://www.spdevices.com/products/software/digitizer-studio to find out more.

About Teledyne SP Devices

Teledyne SP Devices designs and manufactures world-leading modular data acquisition and signal generation instruments. Their products utilize patented calibration logic, the latest data converters, and state-of-the-art FPGA technology resulting in an unrivaled combination of high sampling rate and resolution. Products are available with a range of application-specific features and embedded, real-time signal processing. This helps customers overcome performance bottlenecks, shortens time-to-market, and provides system-level advantages within a wide range of application areas. SP Devices' products are deployed across a wide variety of industries, including analytical instruments, remote sensing, scientific instrumentation, medical imaging, and more.

