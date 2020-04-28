Klövern AB (publ): Klövern announces tender offer regarding outstanding SEK denominated senior secured bonds

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Klövern AB (publ) (the "Issuer" or "Klövern") is offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding SEK denominated floating rate senior secured bonds issued under the Issuer's MTN programme established in 2017 with ISIN SE0010546747 and outstanding amount of SEK 850 million (the "Bonds") to tender the bonds for purchase by the Issuer for cash up to a nominal amount of SEK 400 million (the "Tender Offer") at the price of 100.00% of the nominal amount. The Issuer's repurchase of Bonds is subject to the conditions (including a condition on new financing) set forth in a tender information document dated 28 April 2020, accessible below. After the Issuer's repurchase of Bonds, the Issuer intends to change part of the security under the MTN programme.

Description of the Bonds / ISIN / Issued Amount / Outstanding Amount / Minimum denomination amount / Purchase Price

2017/2021 Sr Sec FRN - Loan no. 101 / SE0010546747 / SEK 850 million / SEK 850 million / SEK 1 million / 100.000 %

The tender information document can be found here.

The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CEST on 4 May 2020, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur at or around 6 May 2020.

The Issuer has mandated Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer.

Dealer Managers

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial: +46

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Swedbank AB

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 (0)76-855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the above mentioned contact person at 14:00 CEST on 28 April 2020.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment