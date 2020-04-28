Truckstop.com Hires Verizon Executive, Brad Bedoe, as Chief Marketing Officer

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Truckstop.com, the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America, announced today that Brad Bedoe, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Verizon Connect, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The newly created position will direct marketing functions across various disciplines including demand generation, go-to-market strategy, industry/segment marketing, and brand and product marketing.

"Brad's extensive marketing and industry experience will play a critical role as we grow our marketing efforts and prepare for our next phase of growth," said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com. "Brad has a track record of building great teams and we look forward to the leadership and enthusiasm he brings to the company as we continue to build our reputation as the trusted partner to the transportation and logistics industry.

Before joining Truckstop.com, Brad served as CMO, for Verizon Connect, a business unit within the Verizon Business Group serving connected vehicle, route optimization and field service space for the SMB, enterprise and consumer segments. In this role, Brad led a global team focusing on safety, compliance, productivity, uptime, improved customer experience and more.

Prior to Verizon, Brad served as vice president of segment marketing at Fleetmatics helping customers be more efficient, more productive and compliant through managing the location, status and health of their vehicles and mobile workforces. While at Fleetmatics Brad helped scale the company from $45M to $350M and execute a successful IPO on the NYSE which eventually led to the company being acquired by Verizon Telematics in 2016 for $2.5B.

"Truckstop.com has created a culture where quality, innovation and service are at the center of everything they do," said Bedoe. "I'm excited to join this amazing team, and return to a high-growth environment where I have an opportunity to expand and build new channels to interact with our customers."

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

