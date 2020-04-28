Smith-Midland Corporation: J-J Hooks Project Underway; They Do It Big In Texas

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of publicly-traded Smith-Midland, Corp. (OTCQX:SMID), project announcement.

Summit Precast, Easi-Set's newest J-J Hooks licensed producer in Texas has started production on their first large-scale project.

Webber Heavy Civil was selected by the Texas DOT to demolish and rebuild 7 miles of Interstate Highway 10 in Austin County. The project will take approximately 36 months to complete; an aggressive schedule intended to minimize impact on the travelers in the corridor.

An integral first part of the project is installing temporary concrete barrier to ensure the safety of motorists and workers. Webber has contracted with Summit Precast to provide over 23 miles (123,390 LF) of J-J Hooks precast concrete safety barrier. Casting will take place in a yard near the construction site to reduce transportation costs and speed delivery schedules. Production has started and will continue through September of this year.

J-J Hooks currently has a full suite of MASH-tested precast concrete temporary barrier. It is the temporary-barrier-of-choice among construction contractors due to its speed of installation/removal, no loose connection hardware, identical ends (can be turned end-to-end), cast-in self-aligning connection guide, and economical cost. Over 15,000,000 LF of J-J Hooks has been used on North American highways since its introduction in 1990.

