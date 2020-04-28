Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to expand its comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Trxade Group management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The comprehensive investor relations campaign will highlight the Company's record 2019 financial results - validating its proprietary trading platform model, as well as the recent launch of its drug delivery and Telehealth platforms, each addressing significant new markets.

MZ Group has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Taipei and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Greg Falesnik, Managing Director of MZ North America, will advise Trxade Group in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences in key cities worldwide and building brand awareness across all financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America, commented: "We are pleased to announce our engagement with Trxade Group, an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform with an incredible platform company model, validated by the thousands of independent pharmacy customers active today. Trxade addresses an important problem, helping to make healthcare services more affordable and accessible across the nation. Their unique ability to bring together buyers and sellers of pharmaceutical products and services under an umbrella of trust, technology and transparency has uniquely allowed them to successfully penetrate the large footprint of existing retail independent pharmacies nationwide."

"This is an exciting time for Trxade Group, having achieved key growth milestones in 2019, positioning us for a breakout year in 2020 as we continue to scale our proprietary platform," said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group. "The importance of our trading platform has been validated by the market, having grown our footprint of registered independent pharmacy members to 40% in 2019 to over 12,100 locations nationwide. These pharmacies have seen purchasing efficiencies on our platform before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we uniquely positioned to supply COVID-19 test kits in time to make a difference in the lives of their patients. Together with MZ Group, we will enhance our investor communications and awareness efforts, while simultaneously working to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Mr. Ajjarapu.

For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's investor relations website here. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to MEDS@mzgroup.us or call Greg Falesnik at (949) 385-6449.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory - preparation services for the Pre-IPO journey; 3) ESG Consulting - providing audit and roadmap guidelines to improve corporate ESG messaging and rankings; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; and 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Trxade Group Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, makes Healthcare services affordable and accessible across all 50 states, and steps in to meet today's immediate demands. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms: the Trxade B2B trading platform with 12,100 registered pharmacies, a licensed virtual Wholesaler, affordable healthcare via its Bonum Health app or web-based telehealth services, and Same Day or Mail Order Pharmacy delivery capabilities via its DelivMeds app featuring its extensive nationwide distribution network. For additional information, please visit www.Trxade.com, www.DelivMeds.com, www.BonumHealth.com, and www.rxintegra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Trxade's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Trxade, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by Trxade with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Trxade's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements which include, among others, the following: the effectiveness of the test kit, the inability to successfully manufacture, ship or control the quality of, the test kit, the ultimate cost of the production of such test kit, and the duration that the EUA remains in place. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Trxade cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

MEDS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

