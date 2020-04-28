Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads Selects ASPIRE to be Next Gen Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / LTi Technology Solutions partnered with Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance to implement the ASPIRE platform to support its business. Crossroads is improving commercial truck finance by leveraging technology to create a frictionless customer experience. By utilizing ASPIRE in the LTiCloud, Crossroads will benefit from a solution that can scale with the expected growth of their business.

Crossroads selected the ASPIRE platform to help enable its digital transformation by streamlining workflows that previously spanned multiple systems. By centralizing data and eliminating redundant interactions, Crossroads gains efficiencies that will allow its staff to focus more closely on the specific needs of its customers, and to deliver best-in-class service.

"Our new core lease accounting system will be a pillar of our overall digital transformation," said Anthony Moses, CTO of Crossroads. "Implementing ASPIRE gives Crossroads a SOC 2 compliant platform that supports workflow automation and third-party integrations."

Anthony further explained, "ASPIRE is a true end-to-end solution. Improving our backend capabilities allows the entire organization to focus our resources on improving the customer experience through technology-enabled speed of execution."

"Crossroads is one of the top independents servicing the equipment finance industry and we are excited to collaborate with them on this next-gen platform," says Bryan Hunt, SVP and CRO of LTi. "Leveraging LTi's cloud to build an end-to-end platform will make this already successful organization even more competitive in the marketplace."

About LTi Technology Solutions

LTi Technology Solutions delivers cutting-edge software and services to equipment finance companies throughout North America and the UK from our Omaha, NE, headquarters. Backed by three decades of experience and expertise, we harness the collective intellect of our diverse team to solve critical business problems for customers every day. Our highly configurable platform, ASPIRE, empowers users to effectively scale their business by streamlining the lease and loan transaction lifecycle. The ASPIRE cloud solution is the industry's leading cloud-based platform and key delivery tool in our client success. For more information visit: https://www.ltisolutions.com

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads is a transportation equipment leasing company. From our focus of supporting our sister company Velocity Vehicle Group (VVG) surrounding Southern California commercial truck dealerships, Crossroads has developed into a national equipment leasing company. We offer a suite of value-added services and structures tailored specifically for transportation companies and other non-transportation industries using trucks. Crossroads has deep expertise in the various segments of trucking including port drayage, regional and 48-State for-hire, dedicated vocational and vertical markets such as Federal Express. This expertise creates a competitive advantage in underwriting, deal structuring, collateral evaluation and asset remarketing. Crossroads combines this segment knowledge with a deep understanding of specific company needs. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

Media Contact:

Chris Lewinski

Digital Marketing Manager

909-942-9440

clewinski@crlease.com

SOURCE: Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587327/Crossroads-Selects-ASPIRE-to-be-Next-Gen-Platform