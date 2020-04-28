28 April 2020

Keller Group plc

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION UPLOADED TO THE NATIONAL STORAGE MECHANISM

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), Keller Group plc has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across six continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 7,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

