Dienstag, 28.04.2020
GOLDAKTIEN ON FIRE! Noch bekommen Sie Kanadas beste Explorations-Goldfirma mit Corona-Discount!
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 
Frankfurt
28.04.20
12:02 Uhr
6,940 Euro
+0,060
+0,87 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 14:15
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KELLER GROUP PLC - Articles of Association

KELLER GROUP PLC - Articles of Association

PR Newswire

London, April 28

28 April 2020

Keller Group plc

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION UPLOADED TO THE NATIONAL STORAGE MECHANISM

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), Keller Group plc has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across six continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 7,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

