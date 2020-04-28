Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Yorkshire Water Appoints Chief Financial Officer

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Appoints Chief Financial Officer

28 April 2020

Yorkshire Water, and its ultimate parent company Kelda Holdings Limited, today announces that Chris Johns will join the company as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 June 2020.

Chris is currently Finance Director of Northumbrian Water Limited, a role he has held since January 2013. He was previously Finance Director of Northern Gas Networks between 2006 and 2013 and before that worked in the regulated financial services industry in both Yorkshire and London.

Commenting on his appointment, Yorkshire Water Chief Executive Liz Barber said "Chris brings wide financial experience from a number of regulated businesses and will be a great asset to the company. His appointment largely completes the changes we've been making to our leadership team which means that as we start the new five year period we have a strong balance of operating and financial expertise in place to help us reshape the company to deliver what our customers and Yorkshire expect of us."

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

