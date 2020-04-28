Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Notice to general meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The shareholders of Nordea Bank Abp (the "Company") are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 28 May 2020 at 3.00 pm EET at the headquarters of Nordea, Hamnbanegatan 5, Helsinki, Finland. Shareholders can only participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their shareholders' rights by voting in advance or through a proxy representative, and by posing counterproposals and questions in advance. Instructions to shareholders are further described in Section C of this notice. It is not possible to attend the meeting in person.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to ensure the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp has resolved on extraordinary meeting procedures pursuant to the temporary legislation adopted by the Finnish Parliament on 24 April 2020.

Shareholders can follow the Annual General Meeting through a web stream in accordance with the instructions at www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting (http://www.nordea.com/en/annual-general-meeting). It is not possible to ask questions or vote through the web stream and following the web stream without voting in advance or issuing a proxy is not considered as participation in the Annual General Meeting.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1800L_1-2020-4-28.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1800L_1-2020-4-28.pdf)

