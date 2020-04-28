American Battery Metals Corporation Hires Lead Onsite Project Manager, With 40 Years' Experience in Project and Construction Management

Prior Construction Manager at Tesla Gigafactory for $200 Million of Projects

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and lithium-ion battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced the hiring of Chuck Leber as its Lead Onsite Project Manager.

Chuck Leber has spent his 40-year career in the project and construction management of complex multi-disciplinary industrial processing facilities. He has unparalleled experience in managing multiple simultaneous dimensions of large scale construction projects including drawing review, project scheduling, capital budgeting, RFQ generation, proposal evaluation, contractor management, and equipment installation and commissioning. Mr. Leber is a recent former Construction Manager at the Tesla Gigafactory, in Sparks, Nevada, where he oversaw construction of MEP (Mechanical-Electrical-Process) projects totaling over $200 million.

American Battery Metals Corporation CTO, Ryan Melsert, commented "Chuck and I worked very closely together at the Gigafactory and he played a large role in ensuring the success of each of our projects. Many of the systems my team and I developed began from a blank page design and we worked to evolve these projects through conceptual design, rigorous thermodynamic modeling, empirical bench optimizations, and pilot scale validations. As we moved each project beyond the design phase and into commercial implementation, Chuck and his construction team were crucial in working to bridge the gap between a final system design and an installed, commissioned, and high reliability system." Melsert continued, "So it isn't a coincidence that as ABMC is now moving from a battery recycling system that has been proven at the laboratory and pilot stages, to a system being implemented commercially in our first pilot plant, that we are bringing Chuck on board and leveraging his immense construction experience to once again help lead the transition of our first-of-kind design in to a commercial facility."

In addition to working for Tesla from 2016-2018, Mr. Leber was most recently Project Manager / Construction Manager at Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Inc. U.S.A. Prior to Tesla he was Senior Project Manager at KM Kelly Inc., Vice President at LotusWorks, Vice President at Performance Improvement for Industry Inc., Training Manager / Production Engineer / Project Manager at Boise Cascade Corporation, Engineering Manager at Wright Schuchart Pacific Inc. and Project Manager at HGE Engineers & Planners.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, commented, "We are very excited to bring on the talents of Chuck to lead and oversee the build-out of our battery recycling pilot plant. His background is extensive and diverse in engineering, project management and construction, and includes facilities with similar requirements and regulations. The timing of Chuck joining our team is ideal, as we proceed to the next phase of building-out our facility, receiving delivery of and assembling our commercial scale processing equipment, and integrating our utility infrastructure systems."

"I am excited to be joining the American Battery Metals Corporation team. It's a privilege to be a part of the work we are doing as a company to positively impact the battery industry and improve the recycling of waste," said Leber. He continued, "I look forward to utilizing my 40 years of experience in leading the onsite construction and development of our battery recycling pilot plant."

