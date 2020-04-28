Acronis adds new CyberFit benefits to its award-winning Partner Program, with updated levels, free and discounted licenses, sports benefits, and so much more

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, has announced the launch of an updated, streamlined 2020 Acronis CyberFit Partner Program.

With over 50,000 partners and technology alliances with every major technology player, Acronis is more than just a vendor, it is an ally in partner success.

"Our enhanced Acronis CyberFit Partner Program ensures partners, who are at the core of our business, have a state-of-the-art program that gives them easy-to-use processes for more deals and bigger profits, with advanced sales and technical support that help every step of the way. Our partner program is as easy and efficient as our cyber protection solutions," said Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis Cyber Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Because the world is more dependent upon data than at any time in history, with more people working from home than ever as well as new and increased cyberthreats, businesses require the highest level of cyber protection. Such urgency makes it important for Acronis to provide partners with superior technology and tools that address ever-evolving threats.

The Acronis CyberFit Partner Program provides partners with numerous tools and support to amplify growth potential:

Increased Marketing Resources

Available to partners who are committed to growing together with Acronis. Acronis provides to partners funds and the marketing tools to successfully execute marketing campaigns and activities.

Acronis CyberFit Academy

Acronis has updated its training and certification programs, to build and reinforce cyber protection sales and technical competencies, so partners are enabled to protect customers better while keeping costs down.

Acronis CyberFit Challenge Program

Acronis has developed the CyberFit Challenge Program, inviting partners to trainings and masterclasses, access to CyberFit events and webinars with famous athletes, as well as the chance to compete for exclusive rewards offered by Acronis' sports partners.

Remote-work solutions

Acronis is providing partners with the tools they need to support their customers with secure, remote-work environments, including offering enterprise-grade file sync and share technology at no additional cost. These features protecting remote workers and workloads further expand the integrated backup and cybersecurity features available in Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, ensuring organizations can remain both productive and safe during this particularly challenging time.

Easy access to the Acronis CyberFit Platform Program

This developer-, service provider-, and ISV- friendly program is built for developers to extend, customize and integrate quickly, and provides the training and certification to help accelerate development cycles and bring solutions to market. The Acronis Cyber Platform is the foundation of all Acronis services; it features a series of APIs that are supported by software development kits (SDK) and sample code. By accessing the platform, partners can differentiate from competitors by protecting new data sources, support new data storage destinations, and/or enhance their applications with cyber protection. Partners can choose to market their solutions to the Acronis ecosystem in the Acronis Cyber Solutions Portal.

Acronis CyberFit Financing

As many small businesses in our industry struggle during the coronavirus outbreak, Acronis is taking action to support our partners and customers. For more information, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/financing and share the link with your contacts.

Acronis Cyber Foundation

Acronis has been creating and sharing knowledge by funding schools, research and training programs in communities around the world. Acronis invites its partners to build cyber schools and attend school construction treks, so we can build better futures for children in underserved areas globally.

The Acronis CyberFit Partner Program is thrilled to offer these benefits and much more, including exclusive channel promotions, boosted technical support, and enriched campaigns-in-a-box.

Award-winning and proven cyber protection technology for businesses of all sizes

Acronis Cyber Protection solutions allow partners not only to proactively avoid cyberattacks and downtime, experience fast and easy recoveries, and automate client-protection configurations that are needed to counter the latest threats, but also to offer all of these benefits to clients. For partners, the result is improved margins and SLA compliance, greater performance, easier sales, and decreased churn all at a lower cost.

This comprehensive, high-touch approach ensures partners and their clients are CyberFit and ready to face any new threats to data, applications, and systems.

More information on the new program can be found here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/partners/

Partner registration can be found here: https://partners.acronis.com/en-us/registration/step1.html

About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its award-winning AI-based active protection technology, blockchain-based data authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications all at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages. Learn more at acronis.com.

