Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW) announced today that the Company has produced and released a virtual reopening grand tour of the Company's bottling plant in light of current and projected social distancing guidelines throughout the nation.

In December 2019 the Company had announced the future planning of a grand reopening gala for investors and the public in Q2 of 2020. What a difference a couple of months make in the world. The safety of plant personnel, shareholders as well as the general public dictates that in lieu of current world events such a grand opening tour cannot be safely held for the foreseeable future.

As such, the Company is very happy to announce a virtual video tour of the bottling facility. The video tour is footage of the production line while it is producing the company's own BE WATERTM All-Natural Artesian Spring Water. The video tour is footage of the line from start to finish to include bottle fill, shrink wrapping, palletizing and other essential functions.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "We are immensely proud to share a grand reopening virtual video tour of our production process with investors and the general public. The footage captures the complete production line process from start to finish while providing the viewer with a quick understanding of our company, the benefits of drinking artesian spring water and the intangible qualities of the BE WATERTM brand (Be Generous, Be Kind, Be Strong, Be Yourself). This is also supported by the release of our new BE WATERTM landing webpage under construction 'Be Water Be You': https://bewaterbeyou.com/. We want to be very transparent with all stakeholders as we gear up for greater production quantities now that we are in full swing operationally."

Mr. Greene continues, "We are very grateful to own and operate our own 60,000 square foot bottling facility valued at $3.29 million (see 2019 annual report and the plant's Asset Purchase Contract & Receipt). With this fixed-asset resource we can produce product not only for our company but also for third-party companies. Onsite we are led by a very experienced and skilled plant manager named Ken Porter who oversees the entire process."

Mr. Kenneth Porter, the company's bottling plant manager concludes, "this is an extremely exciting time now that we can produce product not only for our company but also for third-party companies. We are in full operational production with completed inventory and we are getting ready to move thousands of products to retail customers across the country".

Mr. Porter holds 36 years of experience in high-speed food and beverage production. Having managed multiple production plants with experience in warehouse management, maintenance, inventory control, equipment and processes, his resume includes Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Pepsi Bottling Group, Universal Food & Beverage, Summit Beverage Group and Ice River Springs in which he managed an annual production volume of 25 million cases and 125 employees. His specific skills include PM systems, Pepsi CQV, T.Q.M., HACCP, Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Manufacturing.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered into the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

