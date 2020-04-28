ASMR audio tracks release includes plastic bags, finger tapping, soft cloth, rain, wind, and pebbles

Sleep Cycle, the best selling alarm clock and top rated sleep tracker application, has added Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) audio tracks to its Sleep Aid library, featuring a wide range collection of stories, music, ambiance and sounds.

Recent studies have shown an increased use of ASMR to aid in relaxation. A study conducted by Barratt Davis (2015) showed that 98% of participants sought out ASMR videos as an opportunity for relaxation, 82% used ASMR to help them sleep and 70% used ASMR to deal with stress.

"There are millions of people around the world using ASMR as a tool to find peace and mindfulness in their days and as they fall asleep," said Andreas Roman, Head of Content at Sleep Cycle. "Including ASMR to our Sleep Aid library is a natural next step, and one that caters to the needs of our diverse users."

First launched in October 2019, the Sleep Cycle Sleep Aid library is a tool for users struggling to fall asleep. The feature has received incredible feedback from users, which speaks to its ability to aid in relaxation and sleep through the use of music, storytelling and ambiance sounds. The most popular feedback from users have been specific to the rain and waves sound tracks, helping them in relaxation and meditation.

"Our team has been working endlessly, capturing audio in the studio and through field recording, to get the best recordings in crammed spaces, by the open sea, in forests and in living rooms," said Roman. "But, we are still learning what works best for our users and are open to their feedback and requests on what they want to hear."

The entire Sleep Aid library, including ASMR tracks, is now free to all users. Sleep Cycle is available for download on any iOS or Android compatible device. For more information, visit www.sleepcycle.com.

What is ASMR?

Still a fairly new creation, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) is described as a tingling sensation that starts at the scalp then moves down the neck and upper spine. This sensation is typically triggered by whispering, crisp sounds and slow movements such as wind, plastic bag and finger tapping.

About Sleep Cycle

With more than 40 million downloads, Sleep Cycle is the world's most popular intelligent alarm clock app that analyzes users' sleep, records findings and wakes them during their lightest sleep phase so they feel rested and refreshed. The app generates nightly sleep reports, tracks long-term sleep trends, and logs how daily activities impact sleep quality. With millions of users worldwide, Sleep Cycle has also become the world's richest repository of data on global sleep habits.

A Sleep Cycle Production

Download Sleep Cycle for iOS

Download Sleep Cycle for Android

Visit SleepCycle.com

Download press images

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005209/en/

Contacts:

Kat Knox

kknox@matternow.com

339-222-9219