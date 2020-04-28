Newswire's International Distribution Helps Customers Reach Global Audience for Less

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / ????Newswire offers customers international press release distribution to help reach a worldwide audience and reduce the time it takes to gain the Earned Media Advantage. Committed to delivering the best PR distribution in the industry, Newswire gives customers the chance to share their news on outlets in the U.S., Europe, Asia, India, and Africa via Global Distribution. Customers who are looking to target an international region outside of the U.S. can choose from Canada, Asia, U.K., and Latin America.

"Our customers have grown their companies to the point where expanding into international waters is a must," said Erik Rohrmann, Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President at Newswire. "We have created an extensive network of outlets which reach countries in Europe, Asia, India, and Africa."

Helping businesses expand their horizons to international markets shows the dedication and commitment Newswire has to offer. Rated #1 in Customer Service for press release distribution, Newswire remains committed to ensuring businesses receive the best media reach possible.

Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire, said, "Using our international distribution opens up an abundance of opportunities for customers to excel in other regions of the world. They are able to take their go-to-market strategies globally, upscaling their media and marketing communications."

Being able to expand beyond U.S. distribution is a major step for companies, giving them a stronger sense of gaining the Earned Media Advantage with Newswire.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

