Dairy Herd Management will Assume Greater Significance in Post COVID-19 World, as Safety & Hygiene will Cease to be an Afterthought - Future Market Insights

From nutrition and heat detection to shed design, service providers like to adopt a holistic dairy herd management plan.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The dairy herd management market will continue its upward momentum in the long run, despite witnessing multi-pronged challenges in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis. Future Market Insights (FMI), in a new study, estimates annual growth rates to be over 6%, as effective animal health management gains the attention of policymakers and farm owners alike. US and Western Europe, regions most severely hit by COVID-19 crisis, will be key to a strong rebound in this market.

"Revenue expansion of dairy industry, rising number of dairy cows and increasing exports to developed nations are the key factors driving the market," reveals the FMI report.

Key Research Findings?

Milk management systems segment will account for major market share through the forecast period.

Animal waste management will generate remunerative growth opportunities, driven by demand from Europe and North America.

Large scale dairy farms, will lead the market in terms of adoption, while cooperative dairy farms will display a higher CAGR.

Gains of the global dairy herd management market will remain largely concentrated in Europe, while North America and Asia Pacific will display steady growth.?

Key Growth Drivers?

Strong demand for dairy products including cheese, cream, and butter plays a major role in the growth of market.

Rising levels of per capita income, favorable government initiatives, and high global population to add to the global footprint of players.

Arbitration activities taken up by authorities is a factor influencing market regulation.

The development of consumer awareness about the benefits of dairy management and organic foods, will drive adoption.

Key Impediment to Market Growth

The dairy herd management market is facing continued challenges owing to issues associated with unethical rearing of dairy cattle.

The Coronavirus Impact

Earlier, analysts predicted high growth driven by consumer disposable income. However, with the rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the dynamics of the industry have changed substantially. Governments have utilized measures of control such as nationwide lockdowns and restrictions on transportation. These trends are expected to have a negative impact on the global market.

While global milk production continues to rise, disruptions in supply chains, minimal imports from China and lower surpluses will constrain the market. However, the market is expected to move towards recovery in the latter half of 2020.

Competition Structure Analysis - Dairy Herd Management Market

The competition landscape of dairy herd management market is moderately fragmented. Key players are also investing in strategic collaborations within the industry, in addition to strategic mergers and acquisitions. Players are also focusing their efforts towards setting up competitive pricing strategies.

Some of the key players in the dairy herd management market include, but are not limited to Zoetis, Alta Genetics Inc., Valley Agricultural Software, Dairymaster, Sum-it Computer Systems, Delaval Inc., SCR Dairy Inc., Afimilk, Aktiengesellschaft Lely, BouMatic LLC, GEA Group, and Fullwood Packo.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the dairy herd management market. The study provides actionable insights on the dairy herd management market on the basis of product type (automated dairy management systems, milk management systems, reproductive health management systems, feeding/nutrition management systems, cattle management systems, herd disease management systems, standalone software, on-premise software, and web-based/cloud-based software), application (milk harvesting, feeding, breeding, cow comfort and heat stress management, calf management, health management, and others), and end user (small-scale dairy farms, large-scale dairy farms, and cooperative dairy farms), across 30 countries spanning seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

