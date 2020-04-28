Adjustment of VINXBEURGI Index due to Bonus Issue in Kesko Oyj The Bonus Issue is approved by the shareholders of Kesko Oyj (KESKOA - FI0009007900 and KESKOB - FI0009000202) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on April 28, 2020. Three (3) new share will be issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2020. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the NASDAQ OMX All-Share, Benchmark and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.5. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=772264