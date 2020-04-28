Stockholm, 2020-04-28 15:55 CEST -- Listing of OptiFreeze AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that OptiFreeze AB (publ), company number 556844-3914, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden's listing requirements. Provided that OptiFreeze AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company fulfills the liquidity requirements, its shares will be admitted to trading. The company has 11,059,980 shares as per today's date. Short name: OPTI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,059,980 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005881786 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 195581 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556844-3914 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services ---------------------------------