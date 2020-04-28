AnnuityAdvantage: Income Annuities Take the Risk Out of Retirement

Annuities can provide invaluable lifetime income security, an annuity expert Nuss writes in Kiplinger.com. A Brookings Institution study backs value of annuities

"Few adults would go without auto, home, life or health insurance. But the kind of insurance that protects against the risk of running out of money in old age is still greatly underutilized," he writes.

Most people planning for retirement should strongly consider an income annuity, a 2019 Brookings Institution report said.

With an income annuity, you don't have to deal with the uncertainty of trying to make your money last for your entire lifetime, Nuss points out. It serves as longevity insurance.

