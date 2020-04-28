Couchbase Advances Its First-In-Market Kubernetes Operator to Deliver a Cloud Native, Fully Autonomous Database Management Platform

Couchbase Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes 2.0 introduces several enterprise-grade capabilities including security, resource management, monitoring, high-availability, and cross-cloud compatibility

Santa Clara, April 28, 2020, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced Version 2.0 of the Couchbase Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes ("Autonomous Operator"), the most mature and advanced operator in the industry. As enterprises continue to move to the cloud, DevOps, and microservices architectures, Autonomous Operator Version 2.0 helps to:

Empower Developers: Unlocks developers' productivity with self-service access to the database while standardizing development, test, pre-production, and production environment. It also avoids database silos by running, managing, and scaling the Couchbase database next to microservices applications on the same Kubernetes platform.

Create Business Agility: Accelerates development of responsive cloud-native applications thanks to the cloud-agnostic application deployment and management platform that enables developers to migrate between clouds freely. Autonomous Operator also allows users to manage growth with on-demand scaling easily.

Streamline Operations and Costs: Reduces DevOps workload by running Couchbase as an autonomous, fully managed stateful database application; specifically, it reduces operational complexity up to 95% by implementing the operational best practices that most efficiently deploy and manage Couchbase.

As a result, organizations have greater freedom than ever to develop, test, and roll out innovative new services.

Reducing operational complexity through automation

Autonomous Operator users have already reported a 95 percent reduction in operational complexity, which has resulted in a significant reduction in operational costs. Version 2.0 further streamlines complex management tasks with a host of new features, including: Automated User & RBAC Management, Automatic Backup & Restore Management, and Auto-Configuration of Cross Datacenter Replication Management. With these new features, Autonomous Operator continues to help enterprises transition from legacy systems to lower-cost cloud native systems in a dramatically simplified fashion.

Reducing risk through greater control and visibility

As well as reducing operational costs through automation, Version 2.0 gives users control and visibility, including: a Fine-Grained advanced Kubernetes Operator Security Model, Certificate Management using Mutual TLS Support, and Centralized Monitoring and Alerting using Prometheus, the de-facto cloud-native standard. No matter the number of database clusters they deploy, organizations can be confident they have complete oversight and are minimizing risks.

Simplifying deployment by eliminating database silos in a microservices architecture

The Autonomous Operator enables Couchbase Server to be run next to microservices applications on the same Kubernetes platform. This eliminates infrastructure silos caused by having to run stateful database applications separately to the container-based microservices they support, which accelerates the time to market of applications by simplifying deployment and reducing the DevOps workload. Version 2.0 adds Simplified Deployment for Couchbase Sync Gateway in Kubernetes alongside Autonomous Operator, enabling further simplification of deploying edge applications and connecting them to the central databases deployed in the cloud.

Supporting hybrid and multi-cloud by eliminating vendor lock-in

As more businesses adopt a 'cloud-first' strategy and race to adopt hybrid or multi-cloud architecture, a major concern is vendor lock-in; finding that options are constrained because the capabilities needed will only operate on certain infrastructures. With Autonomous Operator, enterprises can run a Couchbase cluster on any cloud, including Red Hat OpenShift, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), and Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

Supporting quotes

"We are pleased to see another great update of the Couchbase Autonomous Operator in version 2.0. We've experienced the beta version and tested many of the features, including LDAP Support and Custom Annotations, which will ease our cloud migration journey. Also in version 2.0, we will be able to automate most of our database tasks, which will help with reducing our physical server footprint. Overall, the newer version of Couchbase Autonomous Operator 2.0 for Kubernetes is a visionary technology that is focused on automating data management with new added features that effectively reduces human effort and time."

--Girirajan Soundar Rajan, Senior Data Operations Engineer, Staples

"As part of our DevOps team at CenterEdge, I maintain both traditional Couchbase clusters and ones running inside Kubernetes using Couchbase Autonomous Operator, and there is no comparison between the two. Managing a traditional cluster is something I always dread because it consumes a large portion of my time when maintenance is required, whereas the Kubernetes cluster is easy and a joy to maintain. I am looking forward to using the new resource model and trying out the Backup Management features in version 2.0."

--Tom Crozier, DevOps Engineer, CenterEdge Software

"Containerizing stateful applications like database technology was practically unheard of just two years ago, yet at that point, Couchbase had already launched its first version of an autonomous operator for Kubernetes. The latest version of their operator will make it even easier to set up Couchbase in a hybrid or private cloud environment to behave more like a fully managed cloud database-as-a-service experience, greatly reducing the friction of deployment."

-- Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, IDC

"The great attraction of microservices has always been the ability to deploy hundreds of database clusters - whether for development, test, pre-production or production - in whatever region they are most needed. To support this, database architecture itself needs to transform. The Couchbase Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes is an important step towards offering what the 21st century enterprise needs: a fully autonomous data management platform that greatly reduces the complexity of hundreds of data clusters, and the industry's first cloud-native data platform."

-- Ravi Mayuram, SVP of Engineering and CTO, Couchbase

Availability

Couchbase Autonomous Operator is Generally Available and offered as part of the Couchbase Enterprise subscription at no additional cost.

Resources

About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

