Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, announces that it plans to release its audited 2019 financial statements on May 5, 2020 after markets close. UGE will host a live webinar the following day, on May 6, 2020 at 2:00pm EDT, to review the results and other recent Company updates.

UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, and CFO, Paul Kania, will be providing the update and answering your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time: 2:00pm EDT

Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5475333016834667020

In releasing the Company's audited financial statements for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019 and the accompanying MD&A for the same period on May 5, the Company is relying on Ontario Instrument 51-502, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements which was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, until the Company has filed its financial statements, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout until the end of the second trading day after the financial statements have been released. The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since it last reported its financial results, other than those announced in other press releases.

