Phoenix Solutions Announces Partnership with AiME

The Partnership Will Set New Technology Standards for Insurance Claim Compliance and Automated Job Management

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Phoenix Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for commercial property insurance claims and incident management, officially announced today its Strategic Partnership with Canadian based Artificial Intelligence Company, AiME. AiME and Phoenix Solutions formally inked the agreement to integrate AiME's AI Estimate Review and Compliance Management Software into the PHX Restore Job Management Platform.

AiME instantly reviews restoration contractor estimates to comment, advise, educate on industry protocols and trade-specific best practices essential to finalizing a fair and accurate estimate - complete, compliant, and commensurate with the work required to complete the job.

"Our team at Phoenix Solutions is always looking to partner and create solutions with other technology-enabled companies such as AiME. AiME brings a very unique technology that allows contractors to understand better how to write a fair and complete estimate for all parties involved in an insurance claim. With our partnership, our contractors will be able to access AiME's technology directly within our Restore Platform. Our partnership helps brings us a step closer to becoming the new technology standard utilized by emergency service contractors," said Raymond Bertka, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Phoenix.

Phoenix and AiME plan to immediately begin the integration, and look to have the integration complete and available to the Phoenix's contractor user-base starting May 18, 2020.

Vice President and Founder of AiME, Chris Tilkov, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Solutions to create seamless access to AiME's instant estimate review through their innovative PHX Restore Job Management Platform. Building on Phoenix's reputation for automation and transparency, we're excited to team-up to bring the Phoenix's contractor user-base an integrated one-touch access point to expert estimating resources to assist in completing consistent, fair, and intelligent estimates, faster."

About AiME:

The estimate review insurtech company, AiME, instantly interprets PDF estimates with the purpose of providing consistent, fair, and intelligent responses to augment the ability to write and review insurance estimates for homes and businesses, thus increasing accuracy and improving estimate review times. For more information, please visit https://www.askaime.com/.

About Phoenix Solutions:

Phoenix Solutions is a rising star in the commercial property restoration and mitigation industry. Located in Canton, Ohio, its software is utilized by 600 contractor locations and growing and serves as the technology backbone for the DKI Commercial Solutions. Phoenix's primary goal is to make this industry and its users more efficient through its technology products PHX Restore Job Management Platform, Blockchain Solution Feather, and Daily Sheets. For more information, please visit https://www.phoenixsolutions.io/.

