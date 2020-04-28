Dietary Fibers Market Worth $9.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dietary Fibers Market by Type (Soluble and Insoluble), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Feed), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains, and Nuts & Seeds), Processing Treatment, Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Dietary Fibers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value. The growing demand for fiber supplements to meet the nutritional need of the individual and the health benefits of dietary supplements are projected to drive the growth of the dietary fibers market, globally.

The pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, there are various supplements and nutraceutical options available for dietary fibers. The dietary fibers are carbohydrate polysaccharides that, when ingested, are not fully digestible through the gastrointestinal enzymes, therefore absorbing water and ferment, which leads to the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestine. This is advantageous for building immunity and for smooth bowel movements. The intake of fibers in diet either in food or supplement form has been associated with a positive impact on several gastrointestinal disorders such as duodenal ulcers, appendicitis, constipation, and colon cancer.

The soluble fibers segment is projected to account for a major share in the dietary fibers market during the forecast period.

By type, water-soluble dietary fibers form one of the crucial types. It consists of inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, and corn fiber. It delays gastric emptying and regulates blood sugar level; it lowers the cholesterol level as well. Its main role is in increasing the viscosity of gut content and colonic fermentation.

The North American region dominates the dietary fibers market with a share of 34.4% in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is to witness the highest growth rate.

The North American dietary fibers market is projected to witness growth with the rising demand for fiber supplements due to an increase in health awareness and a high surge in the exports to other countries. In addition to this, it is the innovation in the fiber supplements market, such as a fiber supplement products that are offered in multiple flavors and combinations (such as cinnamon oatmeal raisin and cranberry lemon drizzle), that aids in lowering the cholesterol levels and promotes better heart health. Moreover, according to the FAO, dietary fiber reaches the large intestine and is fermented by the colonic microflora, with the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and biomass.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), PURIS (US), Emsland (US), The Green Labs LLC (US), Nexira (France), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nutri-Pea Ltd (Canada), Farbest Brands (US), R & S Blumos (Brazil), J. RETTENMAIER SÖHNE GmbH (Germany), A & B Ingredients (US), AGT Foods(Canada), and Batory Foods (US).

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dietary Fibers Market"

152 - Tables

46 - Figures

189 - Pages

