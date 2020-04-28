Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on target market analysis for a wearable medical device manufacturer

Engagement Overview:

A US-based wearable medical device manufacturer wanted to expand its business operations to select Asian countries. To do so, they wanted to understand the current market dynamics in the Asian wearable medical device sector. Also, they wanted help in devising an informed expansion strategy. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering target market analysis.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To identify the market risks in target regions and understand their severity

: To identify the market risks in target regions and understand their severity Objective 2 : To identify the existing players in their target market and analyze their future strategies

: To identify the existing players in their target market and analyze their future strategies Objective 3: To estimate the potential for their products and services in select Asian countries

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market potential assessment to help the client estimate the potential for their wearable medical devices across the new regions. Also, we generated recommendations for the client to re-align its business strategies for competitive advantage. Besides, we helped the client to gain detailed insights into the risks facing companies in the wearable medical device market across different target regions.

Business impact of the target market analysis for the wearable medical device manufacturer

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to successfully establish their business presence in Asian regions, including South Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, and China.

By leveraging Infiniti's target market analysis solution, the client was also able to:

Analyze and prioritize the market risks facing companies in the wearable medical device market

Devise a robust risk management plan to safeguard the company's data

Identify the cost-effective technologies leveraged by their competitors

Enhance profit margins by 39%

Identify profitable business opportunities in the wearable medical device market

Identify customers' needs and demands

Invest in cost-effective technologies and enhance business efficiency

