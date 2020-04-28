Technavio has been monitoring the baby safety products market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.26 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Safety Products Market 2019-2023
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Britax Römer, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Motorola Mobility LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and RECARO Holding GmbH are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for smart baby products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for smart baby products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Baby Safety Products Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Baby Safety Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Baby Car Seats
- Baby Strollers And Prams
- Baby Cribs
- Baby Monitors
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Baby Safety Products Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baby safety products market report covers the following areas:
- Baby Safety Products Market Size
- Baby Safety Products Market Trends
- Baby Safety Products Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies availability of customization of baby safety products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby safety products market growth during the next few years.
Baby Safety Products Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the baby safety products market, including some of the vendors such as Artsana Spa, Britax Römer, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Motorola Mobility LLC, Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and RECARO Holding GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby safety products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baby Safety Products Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby safety products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby safety products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby safety products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby safety products market vendors
