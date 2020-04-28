High Adoption of Glacial Acetic Acid Prevails in Food Preservation Segment; End-use Industries Witness Unprecedented Slowdown amid COVID-19: Future Market Insights

Prominent stakeholders in the global glacial acetic acid market must devise effective pricing strategies along with escalating R&D activities for gaining attractive revenues.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Glacial acetic acid market is poised for promising growth at 6.5% CAGR over the duration of forecast period (2019-2029). The market is majorly characterized by technological innovations aimed at diversifying the end-use applications of glacial acetic acid. Moreover, the production of acetic anhydride is augmenting the demand for glacial acetic acid.

"Variegated end-use areas such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, paints, and inks are inflating the sales of glacial acetic acid. Further, role of glacial acetic acid in producing terephthalic acid, synthetic camphor, aniline, and propylene terephthalate is fuelling its consumption. The upward trajectory will continue through the projection period," opines Fact.MR.

Request report sample with 300 pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11257

Key Takeaways of Glacial Acetic Acid Market Study

Food preservation remains predominant application of glacial acetic acid.

Oil & gas exploration industry will be leading end-use industry through 2029.

Asia Pacific accounts for approximately 69.8% revenue share in the global acetic acid market.

North America glacial acetic acid market will register prolific growth over the forecast period.

Glacial Acetic Acid Market - Key Growth Factors

Greater availability of raw materials facilitates the growth of glacial acetic acid market.

Shifting lifestyle of consumers is a major growth propeller of the glacial acetic acid market.

Consumers' greater economic wealth is adding to the revenue pool of market.

Glacial acetic acid market in Asia Pacific is favored by escalating infrastructure activities in the region.

Glacial Acetic Acid Market - Key Restraints

Emerging trend of natural preservatives rather than chemical counterparts is hampering the glacial acetic acid market growth.

Safety hazards associated with manufacturing process is a significant factor threatening the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Glacial Acetic Acid Market

Demand for glacial acetic acid is witnessing severe shocks in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The glacial acetic acid prices have taken massive hits on account of supply chains deglobalisation. The chemical industry is one of the worst affected industries by the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the end-use industries of glacial acetic acid are experiencing unprecedented hit amid the current pandemic.

Abrupt oversupply is a paramount cause of concern for top players in the glacial acetic acid market. Leading companies are ramping-up and relocating their production as a countermeasure for COVID-19. However, the pandemic presents unique opportunities as well where key stakeholders can use their R&D capacity to innovate their business models as per consumer needs.

Explore the full glacial acetic acid market report with 97 illustrative figures, 23 data tables and table of contents. Request ToC of the study at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-11257

Competitive Landscape of Glacial Acetic Acid Market

The global glacial acetic acid market is a swiftly evolving competitive landscape. Some of the prominent players featured in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, China Great Wall Energy Co., British Petroleum, BASF SE, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., MP Biomedicals, OM Group, Inc., Hawkins, Inc., Sinopec Great Wall Energy and Chemical, Innova Corporate (India), Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, and Reliance. Sustainable transition remains the key strategic tenet of industry leaders. Furthermore, players continue to focus their resources on innovation in order to boost their profitability. Major stakeholders must work on robust sales execution strategies to strengthen their position in glacial acetic acid market.

More about the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 170 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global glacial acetic acid market. The market analysis is based on grade (food grade, industrial grade, and pharmaceutical grade), end-use application (food additive, solvent, photographic chemical, paints & coatings, textile, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical intermediate) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Colloidal Silica Market - Get latest insights on the global colloidal silica market through FMI's report covering region-wise and segment-wise data for predefined projection period (2020-2030).

Electronic Adhesive Market - FMI's detailed study on the global electronic adhesive market encompasses market structure, competitor analysis, value chain analysis, market dynamics, and macroeconomic factors for the course of forecast period (2020-2030).

Refinery Catalyst Market - Obtain deep-dive insights on the global refinery catalyst market through FMI's report covering emerging trends, major growth opportunities, and challenges during 2019-2027.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glacial-acetic-acid-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/glacial-acetic-acid-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587366/High-Adoption-of-Glacial-Acetic-Acid-Prevails-in-Food-Preservation-Segment-End-use-Industries-Witness-Unprecedented-Slowdown-amid-COVID-19-Future-Market-Insights