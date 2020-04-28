Nasdaq has decided to withdraw stressed market conditions on all Danish equity derivatives as of Wednesday April 29, 2020. As of Wednesday April 29, 2020 the remaining part of Danish equity derivatives will be withdrawn from stressed market conditions. Since Monday April 8, 2020 the following Danish equity derivatives; DSV Panalpina, FL Smidth & Co, GN Store Nord, ISS, Jyske Bank, A. P. Möller-Maersk B, Novo Nordisk B, Sydbank, William Demant Holding has been under normal market conditions with normal spread requirements for market makers. As of Wednesday April 29, 2020 the remaining part of Danish equity derivatives will be withdrawn from stressed market conditions. These Danish equity derivatives will have different temporary spread requirements for market makers, in accordance with the market making agreements. Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote prices with double the normal spread. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact product manager Mikael Siewertz, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=772324