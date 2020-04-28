Scientist.com: New COVID-19 Collaboration Center Helps Scientists in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Website helps researchers access resources used in COVID-19 research

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Scientist.com, the pharma industry's leading marketplace for outsourced research, announced today the launch of the COVID-19 Collaboration Center (CCC), a virtual resource center that gathers and shares COVID-19 related information on current research projects, reagents, funding and grant sources, clinical trials and more. Created by software developers and scientists, the free website was created to enable scientists and nonscientists to easily access and sort through the wealth of COVID-19 research data and information produced daily.

"The scientific community has mobilized in an extraordinary way to learn more about the novel coronavirus and find treatments, cures and vaccines for COVID-19," stated Dan Kagan, PhD, Scientist.com's COO. "It is our hope that the CCC will spark new ideas, connect scientists and promote research collaboration and partnerships."

The CCC is divided into seven sections. In the Research section, a visitor can browse research summaries created from recently published COVID-19 research papers or pre-prints. The Suppliers section contains a list of laboratory suppliers offering COVID-19 research reagents or services. Other sections link to funding sources, clinical trials and case trackers, curated literature, personal protective equipment (PPE) sourcing initiatives, and other resource hubs and consortia.

"We need to leverage our collective knowledge and our experience doing healthcare research to rapidly find new treatments for COVID-19," stated Romila Mukerjea, PhD, Scientist.com's Research Concierge. "The CCC helps researchers access tools they can use to connect with other scientists and accelerate their research projects."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $39 million from 5AM Ventures, Transformation Capital and Bootstrap Ventures among others.

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Company: Scientist.com

Contact Person: Sean Preci

Email: marketing@scientist.com

Website: www.scientist.com

SOURCE: Scientist.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587377/New-COVID-19-Collaboration-Center-Helps-Scientists-in-Fight-Against-Coronavirus-Pandemic