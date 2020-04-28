Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Rights attaching to shares

Date:28 April 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Rights attaching to shares

LEI:549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

28 April 2020

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of incorporation, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.







All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385

