Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Rights attaching to shares
PR Newswire
London, April 28
Date:28 April 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Rights attaching to shares
LEI:549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
28 April 2020
Rights attaching to shares
In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of incorporation, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
