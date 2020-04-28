Regulatory News:

Effective April 1, 2020, Vetoquinol's (Paris:VETO) Board of Directors has appointed Dominique Derveaux Group Chief Operations Officer. In this capacity, he will run the Business, Marketing Medical, Industrial, and Information Systems departments. He will report to Vetoquinol CEO Matthieu Frechin.

Dominique Derveaux graduated from SKEMA business school with a major in advanced accounting and finance. In 1991, he began his career in Germany as a financial controller, after which he held various international business management positions in Europe and Asia Pacific in the construction industry, mostly dealing with mass market distribution channels.

Dominique Derveaux first joined Vetoquinol in August 2009 as Director, Northern Europe. He was later appointed Group Director, Europe in 2011 and took over the management of North America in 2015 to become Group Director, Europe and North America until March 31, 2020.

Matthieu Frechin said: "I am delighted with Dominique Derveaux's promotion to Chief Operations Officer. Since joining us 10 years ago, Dominique has demonstrated his outstanding ability to run Vetoquinol operations in Europe and North America. His talent is a key asset for our company. I am sure that, on the strength of his achievements and leadership qualities, he is capable of taking the company to new heights of success. Lastly, I would like to thank Jean-Yves Ravinet for his commitment and contribution to Vetoquinol's successful development over the past 7 years.

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At December 31 2019 Vetoquinol employs 2,372 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

