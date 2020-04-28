NuView Trust Company Announces Virtual Alternative Investment Summit

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / NuView Trust Company will be hosting their inaugural Virtual Alternative Investment Summit on May 7, 2020. The daylong event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with a brief introduction from NuView Vice President, Jason DeBono, immediately followed by presentations from a stellar list of industry experts discussing investment topics, including single-family and multifamily real estate, notes, precious metals, mobile home parks, and more. After each presentation, NuView is giving event attendees the option to opt-in for a separate Q&A segment, where each speaker will answer individuals directly.

"Unfortunately, the average investor is at a real fork in the road on what to do with any investable funds they have available to them," says Jason DeBono. "One path is to try and time the stock market or dollar cost average some of the existing positions you currently own. The other path is to potentially liquidate your stock holdings and identify other markets that may not be as volatile or impacted by a slowdown in the economy. Both options are a challenge given no investor today has Pandemic experience to know how the economy will respond as we navigate forward. To help investors make as informed a decision as possible, we decided to put together a Virtual Summit and bring in a slate of experienced investors from a vast array of investment categories to educate investors on how to invest beyond Wall Street."

The NuView team understands that planning for a successful retirement can be an intimidating task. While many people have given into the wavering outcomes of the stock market, others choose to take more control of their retirement funds, by investing in what they know best. Hosting the Virtual Alternative Investment Summit is NuView's way of expanding the education surrounding self-direction and portfolio diversification. The event will include representatives from Renters Warehouse, Tuscan Gardens Capital Partners, American Gold Exchange, Aspen Funds, Parking Your Investments, MWM Fund, and many more! This is a great opportunity to gain a better understanding of the unique investing options offered through self-directed IRAs.

For more information about the event, visit the summit's website.

About NuView Trust

NuView Trust Company is an IRS regulated custodian for self-directed alternative investments, primarily held in IRA and other retirement accounts. With more than 17 years of industry experience, NuView Trust continues to provide their clients with the broadest possible choices in their IRAs. While other custodians tend to reject non-traditional investments, NuView's administrative platform was designed with alternatives in mind.

Contact Information:

NuView Trust Company

Grace Nelson

407.708.1851

marketing@nuviewira.com

