WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2020 | 17:57
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Rights attaching to shares

PR Newswire

London, April 28

Date:28 April 2020

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Rights attaching to shares

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

28 April 2020

Rights attaching to shares

In accordance with LR 9.2.6E, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has today forwarded a copy of its articles of incorporation, which set out the rights attaching to its shares, to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

