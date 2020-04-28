ARC Document Solutions: ARC Provides Egnyte Users with Print Capabilities from the Cloud

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced a partnership with enterprise content services platform, Egnyte. By enabling ARC's Cloud Print Anywhere application, users can send digital content stored on Egnyte to any one of ARC's 190 global service centers for printing and delivery, usually in less than 24 hours. The partnership enables document distributions to large numbers of people with a single order, supports work-from-home staff with touchless delivery of printed documents, and offers a single point of contact for printing digital content anywhere on the globe.

"Users of cloud-native content services platforms like Egnyte love the all-digital content management and collaboration," said Kumar Wiratunga, ARC's VP Strategic Partnerships. "It removes barriers to productivity, delivers solutions faster, and increases efficiency - until they need to print their documents. To keep Egnyte users moving fast, ARC fills this functionality gap. We not only provide the ability to print any kind of content housed in digital workspaces, but we also let users print wherever they need it."

ARC's Cloud Print Anywhere app lets users order prints from Egnyte and have them delivered the same day or next day, nationwide or globally. Users can:

easily order large or small documents in black and white, or color,

create a single order to deliver to one location or many locations,

eliminate delays, shipping time, shipping costs, and reduce their carbon footprint,

make print administration simple and easy, and

use one point of contact locally for all print activity.

"As businesses continue to make improvements to processes, their top priority is to provide their employees with trusted productivity tools that enable them to get their work better, and from anywhere," said Ronen Vengosh, VP of Platform and Ecosystem at Egnyte. "Combining the power of Egnyte and ARC's printing capabilities, our partnership allows our users to easily send to print anywhere without leaving Egnyte."

To find out more about the new partnership between ARC and Egnyte, or to explore ARC's Cloud Print Anywhere application, visit http://www.e-arc.com/video/.

About Egnyte

In a content critical age, Egnyte fuels business growth by enabling content-rich business processes, while also providing organizations with visibility and control over their content assets. Egnyte's cloud-native content services platform leverages the industry's leading content intelligence engine to deliver a simple, secure, and vendor-neutral foundation for managing enterprise content across business applications and storage repositories. More than 16,000 companies trust Egnyte to enhance employee productivity, automate data management, and reduce file-sharing cost and complexity. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

