ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Not for Distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. Newswire Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Else Nutrition" or "Else") (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQB:BABYF) is pleased to announce that today it has filed its preliminary base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The filing of the Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow the Company to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario of up to C$20,000,000 of common shares, warrants to purchase common shares, units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. Should the Company decide to offer securities during this period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a related prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable securities commissions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition GH Ltd. (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly-traded company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "BABY" and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol "BABYF". The Company's Executive and Advisory Board includes leaders hailing from Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Boston Children's Hospital, ESPHGAN (European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition), Plum Organics, Tel Aviv University's Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and Gastroenterology & Nutrition Institute of RAMBAM Medical Center.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition

Email: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition

Telephone: 604-603-7787

Email: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Shelf Prospectus. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, use of proceeds from the financing, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587388/Else-Nutrition-Announces-Filing-of-Preliminary-Base-Shelf-Prospectus