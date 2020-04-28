American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc.: American Portfolios' New Business Development Team Launches Virtual 2020 Connections Tour

HOLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (AP)-a privately-held, independent broker/dealer which provides business solutions and support to financial advisors throughout the country-recently launched its Virtual 2020 Connections Tour, a weekly series of Web-hosted events featuring prominent leaders from within the financial services industry.

"Despite the many changes that coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought about, AP resolved to assure its valued family of affiliated investment professionals that it remains steadfast in its commitment to offer the same-if not, even better-quality and level of service they have come to expect over the years," states Vice President of New Business Development and Advisor Relations David Molter. "Upholding social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we cancelled our in-person events and put together a robust weekly meeting schedule, providing affiliated colleagues with a wide array of value-added virtual presentations."

Deemed an essential business by the Department of Homeland Security, AP took swift measures to ensure the safety of its staff and affiliated colleagues, while also ensuring that broker/dealer operations continued to function normally, albeit in a remote working environment. While AP has heretofore held many successful in-person Connections Tours in the past, the firm is already receiving positive and enthusiastic feedback for its transition to a virtual tour. Webinars are held daily, Monday through Friday, hosted by AP's new business development team and supported by key staff, with appearances by the firm's valuable focus partners and fellow investment professionals, including members of the American Portfolios Advisor Council (APAC) peer advocacy group.

Featuring topics that are most relevant to financial advisors and their businesses presently and moving forward, the weekly webinars included in the Virtual 2020 Connections Tour comprise: 1) the business continuity webinar covering topics around the state of the firm and markets during the COVID-19 pandemic, what resources are in place to ensure operational functionality and service quality within the firm and the branches of investment professionals, and other items in response to incoming information and feedback; 2) the sales ideas webinar, featuring Vice President of National Sales Ken Aulbach, along with valued focus partners, who engage in discussions on the markets, sales ideas and products; 3) the technology trainings webinar, featuring Director of Practice Management Corey Brodsky and other home office staff, which touches upon technology offerings that help advisors stay efficient while working remotely; 4) the practice management webinar-also with featured speaker Brodsky and business partners-providing updates on industry changes, marketing ideas and other practice management tools; and the APAC peer-to-peer webinar providing an interactive exchange among fellow AP colleagues around what they are doing to stay operational and efficient, with information relevant to specific practices ranging from sole proprietors, teams/ensembles and alliances to multi-generational structures and partnerships.

Headquartered in Holbrook, N.Y., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. (APFS) is a full-service, independent broker/dealer and member firm of FINRA and SIPC, offering a complete range of financial services, including personal financial and retirement planning, securities trading, mutual funds, access to investment research, long-term care planning, insurance products and tax-free investing. Fee-based asset management is offered through its sister subsidiary, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., (APA), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

