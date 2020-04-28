Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 28-Apr-2020 / 16:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. At the Annual General Meeting of Travis Perkins plc ("The Company") held at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 at which 2 shareholders or their representatives were present. The result of the proxy vote on each resolution is given below:- Resolution Shares % Shares % against Abstain/ Against Votes Withheld( 2) For (1) for 166,707,783 99.98 28,339 0.02 6,468,593 1) To receive the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. 157,918,948 91.66 14,370,39 8.34 915,371 6 2) To approve the directors' remunerati on report. 144,173,350 83.24 29,029,87 16.76 1,493 2 3) To approve the Directors' Remunerati on Policy. 173,109,820 99.95 93,194 0.05 1,702 4) To elect Marianne Culver as a Director. 173,056,579 99.92 146,435 0.08 1,702 5) To elect Blair Illingwort h as a director. 173,109,820 99.95 93,194 0.05 1,702 6) To elect Nick Roberts as a director. 141,971,657 82.24 30,662,11 17.76 570,947 2 7) To re-elect Stuart Chambers as a director. 159,561,842 92.12 13,641,17 7.88 1,702 2 8) To re-elect Coline McConville as a director 163,715,258 94.52 9,487,756 5.48 1,702 9) To re-elect Pete Redfern as a director. 159,433,070 92.05 13,769,94 7.95 1,702 4 10) To re-elect Christophe r Rogers as a director. 171,833,756 99.21 1,369,258 0.79 1,702 11) To re-elect John Rogers as a director. 170,299,973 98.32 2,903,041 1.68 1,702 12) To re-elect Alan Williams as a director. 165,932,454 95.80 7,271,539 4.20 722 13) To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company. 167,313,354 96.60 5,890,853 3.40 508 14) To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the remunerati on of the auditor. 149,566,768 86.35 23,637,94 13.65 6 2 15) To authorise the directors to allot securities . 165,388,036 95.49 7,815,558 4.51 1,122 16) To authorise the directors to allot securities free from Pre-emptio n (Special Resolution ). 144,793,616 83.60 28,411,09 16.40 6 3 17) To authorise the directors to allot securities free from Pre-emptio n rights in limited circumstan ces (Special Resolution ). 172,105,925 99.42 1,011,756 0.58 87,034 18) To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution ). 169,489,347 97.86 3,713,646 2.14 1,723 19) To adopt new articles of associatio n (special resolution ). 167,879,376 96.93 5,325,334 3.07 6 20) To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution ). Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection. Details of the questions asked during the meeting will be available on the Company's website from tomorrow at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-ce ntre/general-meetings/year/2020 [1] In the case of queries, please contact: Robin Miller, Company Secretary 01604 503774 ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 60969 EQS News ID: 1032053 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6fd7259e9736e9782bee35ca844401e&application_id=1032053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2020 11:37 ET (15:37 GMT)