Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp Partners with Deep River Hemp

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP) and Deep River Hemp announced today that Deep River will become an authorized provider of hemp clones to growers participating in Good Hemp's 2020 hemp harvest buyback program.

Under the terms of the agreement, Deep River plans to cultivate high yielding CBD hemp clones for farmers looking to cash in on their hemp crop this fall.

"Good Hemp initiated the buyback program earlier this year as a means to mitigate supply chain problems before they arise, reduce procurement costs for our raw materials and truly achieve traceability for our brand. Our objective is to become immune to the volatility the hemp industry has seen and stand out as a forward-thinking, vertically integrated hemp company," said Bill Alessi, CEO of Good Hemp.

About Deep River Hemp -

Deep River has been growing hemp since the start of the North Carolina hemp pilot program. Their proprietary clone production process promotes downward growth instead of circling. This helps avoid root binding issues and ensures that healthy transplants go into the field. With over 75 acres of hemp production in 2019, Deep River understands the importance of having quality plants with proven genetics and is committed to providing quality clones to help farms be successful in growing.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp 2oh!: A line of 20 calorie naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. Available in six flavors: Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Lime, Cucumbermint, Lemon Twist and Mango.

Good Hemp Fizz: A 35 calorie CBD and THC-free carbonated beverage, infused with 50mg of hemp seed oil, prebiotic fibers and natural flavors. Available in three flavors: Mango, Blueberry and Citrus Twist.

Canna Hemp: A CBD and THC-free natural energy drink infused with 50 mg of hemp seed oil, natural flabors and organic caffeine. Available in three flavors: Mango, Blueberry and Original.

Safe Harbor Statement -

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

