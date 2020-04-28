Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Postpones Filing Of Financial Statements And Abandons Transaction With Digital Cavalier Technology Services Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) ("D5" or the "Company") announces that it has postponed filing its interim financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the 3rd quarter period ended February 29, 2020 (the "Interim Documents"). The Company will be relying on relief granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") under BC Instrument 51-525 ("BCI 51-525") for temporary exemption from certain continuous disclosure requirements due to the challenges created by COVID-19. A copy of the temporary exemption granted by the BCSC in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be found here: BC Instrument 51-515. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings. The Company estimates that its 2020 Interim Documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before June 13, 2020. Until such time as the 2020 Interim Documents are filed, the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed on January 22, 2020.

The Company also announces that upon further due diligence and considering current economic conditions it has abandoned the previously announced transaction with Digital Cavalier Technology Services Inc. DBA "Youneeq".

About Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc. based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is seeking to change its main business activities and is currently investigating various opportunities.

