Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced plans to publish an update on the company's CBD business acquisition campaign from CEO Brian Shibley on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The company launched the campaign earlier this year backed by a $5 million investment. Two acquisitions have already been closed and the company recently announced entering into due-diligence engagements on three more prospective acquisition opportunities. For more detail on the company's acquisition strategy, progress and outlook, check back on Thursday this week for the CEO's comprehensive update.

