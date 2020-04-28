Concord Summit Capital Announces the Launch of its Concord Summit Assist Platform to Support Small Businesses Seeking Economic Relief

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Concord Summit Capital, LLC ("CSCap"), in direct response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic , is now assisting its clients to process government loans, including SBA disaster relief loans. These services are offered through CSCap's affiliate, Concord Summit Assist, LLC ("CSA") (concordsummitassist.com), as an extension of its fee-based financial advisory platform. With the extraordinary volume of businesses seeking relief from the federal government, CSA provides a credible and experienced resource to guide its clients though the governmental loan processes. CSA's goal is to assist those businesses to quickly apply for, process, obtain and optimize Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), Payroll Protection Program Loans (PPP), as well as any related qualifying advances and grants.

Although currently aiding and servicing those seeking economic relief directly related to the COVID-19 fallout, CSA is a permanent addition to the scope of financial services offered by the CSCap team and can assist potential borrowers in connection with a variety of government-funded programs, such as SBA and USDA. Today, CSA's service desks and loan processors are primarily dedicated to clients seeking funding offered through the SBA, including EIDL, PPP and the SBA Express programs.

"There are many companies and individuals that are completely confused and overwhelmed by trying to navigate the different programs and constantly shifting guidelines, as well as how to apply for, gather and complete the necessary financial documentation in order to successfully obtain funding," said Kevin O'Grady, Managing Director of CSA. He also noted that "We have opened up this new fee-based service platform, staffed with our experienced loan processors, to help people efficiently and effectively obtain the funding they desperately need."

ABOUT CONCORD SUMMIT CAPITAL

CSCap is a partnership among Summit Investment Management, Concord Wilshire Companies and Kevin O'Grady.

Summit Investment Management is a global investment company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (summit-investment.com). Concord Wilshire Companies is a national real estate development and investment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California (concordwilshire.com). Kevin O'Grady is located in Miami and is a forty-year industry professional having completed over $20 billion in transactions under his management.

CSCap is a premier nationwide intermediary between sponsors and providers of capital in commercial real estate transactions. CSCap specializes in all asset classes, including but not limited to office, retail, land, multi-family, mixed-use, industrial, and hospitality product types. The firm provides sponsors with access to a broad range of debt and equity capital as well as unmatched knowledge of the market and industry in order to achieve the most efficient execution and results.

