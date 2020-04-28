Lost Boy Entertainment: Marketing Expert Graham Kramer is Helping Businesses Thrive

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / The world as we know it is changing. Every day, we see more and more platforms become digital. With the rise of the internet and social media, the world is forced to adapt to it, or be left in the dust. That's where marketing comes in: traditional marketing techniques are being changed and reimagined into this digital marketing era.

Graham Kramer knows all about digital marketing. His company Kramer Advertising has helped many businesses get their start online. The Palm Beach, Florida native grew up in a family of business-savvy people, and knew from a young age that he wanted to run his own business. He saw how social media was becoming a revolutionary force throughout the world, and saw his opportunity.

Graham spent countless hours mastering all things digital marketing and foundedKramer Advertising. Since getting into the business, Graham has had the opportunity to work with some large and influential companies, including MTV, Rolling Loud, Pink Dolphin Clothing, and various big-name DJs.



Currently, Graham is partnered with Pink Dolphin Clothing, and has helped the brand grow to a point to where they are ready to launch a physical retail location in Miami, Florida. Graham is also currently managing the social media marketing for Rolling Loud and Allergen, both being massive clients.



Graham let us know that the most rewarding part of his job is being able to help brands grow and reach their goals. He has proven himself to be an entrepreneur with utmost respect for his craft, and loves to see others succeed alongside him.



You can find Graham on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/grahamxshields/

You can contact Kramer Advertising via email at: sophie@krameradv.com

Media contact information:

Name: Graham Kramer

Company: Kramer Advertising

Website: krameradv.com

Email: sophie@krameradv.com

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587436/Marketing-Expert-Graham-Kramer-is-Helping-Businesses-Thrive