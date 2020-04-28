The global pea protein market is expected to grow by USD 16.16 million, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005735/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pea Protein Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the pea protein market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pea Protein Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), Product (textured pea protein, pea protein isolate, and pea protein concentrate), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-pea-protein-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for plant-based diets. In addition, the high nutrient profile of pea protein and rapid product expansion is anticipated to boost the growth of the pea protein market.

Growing consumer preference for sustainable and healthy eating habits has increased the demand for plant-based diets that majorly constitute of plant proteins such as pea and soy. Plant-based diets are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and fibers and contain low amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. Also, the high fiber content in most plant-based foods aids in healthy weight loss and significantly lowers the risk of developing heart diseases. Such multiple health benefits have increased the demand for plant-based foods across the world. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global pea protein market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five pea protein market Companies:

Axiom Foods Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc. operates its business through segments such as Protein Solutions, Sugars and Syrups, Dairy Alternatives, and Starches. The company offers a line of products such as VegOtein P, VegOtein TX, VegOtein N, VegOtein HP80, Vegotein MA, and others.

Burcon NutraScience Corp.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. operates its business through segments such as Peazazz, Canola Proteins, and CLARISOY. The company offers a neutral-tasting pea protein that is widely used in dairy alternatives, dry blended beverages, protein bars and crisps, and others.

COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing

COSUCRA Groupe Warcoing operates its business through segments such as Natural ingredients, Seeds expertise, and Animal food. The company offers the nutritious peas under brands such as Pisane, Swelite, and NASTAR.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. operates its business through segments such as Electronics and Imaging, Nutrition and Biosciences, Transportation and Industrial, Safety and Construction, and Non-Core. The company offers products such as TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein and TRUPRO Pea Protein Nuggets, that are extracted from dried and ground yellow split peas.

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Emsland-Starke GmbH operates its business through segments such as Food Innovation, Retail and Food Service, Specialties, and Animal Food and Feed. The company offers pea protein isolate solutions such as Empro E 86 Empro E 86 HV. The company also offers extruded protein crisps that are widely used in breakfast products, bars, and snacks.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pea Protein Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Pea Protein Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Textured pea protein

Pea protein isolate

Pea protein concentrate

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Plant Based Protein Products Market Global plant based protein products market by product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Pulse Flour Market Global pulse flour market by application (bakery products and snacks, beverages, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005735/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/