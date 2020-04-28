UseYourGiftCard.com: Be A Gift Card Hero And Use Your Gift Card For Good

UseYourGiftCard.com Encourages Consumers to Help Community During COVID-19 Crisis

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / UseYourGiftCard.com - an online platform dedicated to helping consumers make the most of their gift cards - is encouraging consumers to Use Your Gift for Good and help their communities during the current COVID-19 crisis. By using unused gift cards, consumers can make an impact and support community-wide efforts on behalf of healthcare workers, first responders, and those in need.

"As we watch the impacts of COVID-19 unfold in our communities, we can all agree that this is a critical time to help in any way possible," said Tracy Tilson, founder of National Use Your Gift Card Day and the consumer platform www.UseYourGiftCard.com. "That's why we are encouraging consumers to gather unused gift cards and use them for good."

Tilson offers these five tips to Use Your Gift Card for Good:

Support local restaurants by using gift cards to place delivery or carryout orders. Restaurants are also doing their part - Chipotle just launched a Healthcare Heroes Campaign, where it will be matching 10% of the special "Thank You' egift card purchases and donating to Direct Relief. Learn more at www.Chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

Donate unwanted gift cards to nonprofit organizations that can use them for purchasing meals and supplies.

Regift unused gift cards to people in the hard-hit industries like hospitality, who may need extra help during these tough times. For example, PetSmart gift cards can be donated to families that may be currently unemployed or to one of the thousands of new pet parents that have rescued pets over the last few weeks. Gift cards can be used to purchase items online for delivery or curbside pickup. For more information, visit www.PetSmart.com.

Say thanks to USPS, FedEx, UPS and Amazon Prime delivery drivers with a gift card for their continued efforts in delivering mail and important packages.

Purchase supplies with an unused gift card and donate the items to a nonprofit organization.

About UseYourGiftCard.com

UseYourGIftCard.com is an online platform that encourages consumers to use their gift cards, and hosts National Use Your Gift Card Day, an American shopping holiday held the third Saturday each January. National Use Your Gift Card Day was created to remind consumers to use their unused gift cards before they are forgotten, and in the lead-up to National Use Your Gift Card Day, the UseYourGiftCard.com hub offers consumers special shopping deals and incentives, and helpful tips on how to use and maximize savings when shopping with gift cards.

