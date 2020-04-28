Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - BitHull S.A is steadily emerging as a popular choice amongst crypto mining enthusiasts looking for guaranteed profit in quick time. The noted technology company's recently released FPGA miners, BH Miner and BH Miners Box have brought about a paradigm shift in how people approach crypto mining. Both these products can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with a profit making potential that is unheard of in the market.

While designing its crypto miners, BitHull S.A has invested heavily on maximizing the hash rate with moderate power consumption. BH Miner is the company's basic product that is perfectly suited for the beginners. The seasoned mining professionals targeting a higher profit can opt for BH Miners Box, a combination of six BH Miner units. Both these products come pre-configured and can be used at home because they don't create a lot of noise. The units can operate with a moderate internet data speed of just 10 kb/second.

Hash Rates:

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s

BH Miners Box Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Profit (BH Miners Box):

Bitcoin: $7951.95 profit per month

Litecoin: $18.64k profit per month

Ethereum: $25.78k profit per month

Monero: $33.06k profit per month

The monthly power cost for BH Miners Box is even less than $300. Unlike any other product available in the market, depending on the coin mined, BH Miner Box makes it possible to break even and start making profits in about a month. BitHull S.A has recently made crypto mining even more profitable for its customers by waiving off the custom as well as shipping fees.

For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com/

About BitHull S.A: BitHull S.A is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

