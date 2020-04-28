Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Fluor Limited, the company's UK operation, was selected by Highways England as the preferred bidder to provide production management services as part of the Smart Motorways Alliance in the United Kingdom.

The Smart Motorways Alliance will develop, design and build multiple road schemes under a single contract for up to 10 years and will add additional capacity to England's Strategic Road Network with an estimated program value of $5.6 billion (£4.5 billion).

"This strategically significant award delivers on Highways England's investment commitments and vision for industry collaboration and marks the next chapter in Fluor's partnership that has spanned more than 15 years," said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor's Infrastructure Power business. "As a member of the alliance, Fluor is positioned to help deliver Highways England's vision for the Smart Motorways Alliance program."

The alliance consists of seven members Highways England as a member of the alliance; Fluor as production management partner; two digitally enabled design partners; and three on-site assembly partners.

Contract execution is scheduled for May 2020, with mobilization of the alliance expected to occur in mid-2020.

