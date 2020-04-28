The global computer accessories market size is expected to grow by USD 2.86 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The global gaming market has changed drastically with the launch of e-sports leagues. E-sports, on a large scale, are considered to be one of the most popular sports entertainment events in the world. The global e-sports market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2019-2023. More and more gamers are taking e-sports as a career option and, thus, buying gaming accessories has become mandatory for these games. The increasing number of esports gamers will boost the market for PC gaming accessories, thereby driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the increased preference for assembling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Computer Accessories Market: Increased Preference for Assembling

The trend of assembling the PC instead of buying the whole product, including the accessories from the same vendor, is on the rise. The majority of business-segment users and non-business segment users prefer to integrate the accessories from third party providers. The availability of PC accessories sold by third-party providers allows individual customers and enterprises to select designs and products from different vendors at budget prices. Thus, the increased preference for assembling is expected to be one of the key computer accessories market trends during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the growing popularity of virtual reality headsets, advances in technology, and the increased demand for wireless products will have a significant impact on the growth of the computer accessories market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Computer Accessories Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the computer accessories market by end-user (business sector and consumer sector), product (external HDDs, gaming accessories, portable speakers, pointing devices, keyboards, headsets, and webcams), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the computer accessories market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the large presence of PC and PC accessories manufacturers in the region.

