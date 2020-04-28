Gaby Inc: GABY Announces Reliance on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 on Filing of Audited Financial Statements and MD&A for Year Ended December 31, 2019

SANTA ROSA, CA and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a California based consumer packaged goods company using cannabinoids (whole plant, isolates and distillates) as foundational ingredients in a range of wellness oriented branded products sold in the regulated cannabis sector in California as well as the mainstream grocery channel across the United States, today announces that it intends to rely on Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Blanket Order") that allows GABY an additional 45 days in which to file its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Documents") required to be filed under section 4.2 and subsection 5.1(2), respectively, the delivery of such Annual Documents as required under subsection 4.6(3), 4.6(5), 5.6(1) and 5.6(3) and the delivery of annual request form required under subsection 4.6(1) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Company intends to file the Annual Documents on or shortly before June 15, 2020 and complete the delivery of the Annual Documents and the annual request form in compliance with the Blanket Order thereafter. Until such time as the Annual Documents are filed, the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

GABY confirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements that have been filed and copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through its subsidiaries GABY indirectly holds licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma for manufacturing, distribution, cultivation and nursery licenses with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure, GABY has successfully brought a number of its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health and the use of alternative therapies. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

General

Margot Micallef, Founder, Chair, President & CEO or Investor Relations at IR@GABYinc.com or 800-674-2239.

Media

Colin Trethewey, APR

colin@prmedianow.com

813-480-1354

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated date of filing and delivery of the Annual Documents and delivery of the annual request form. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Each of KJM Data and Research Inc., Sonoma Pacific Distribution, Inc., Raw Chocolate Alchemy, Inc. and 2Rise Naturals, Inc. are subsidiaries of GABY. Each of these subsidiaries hold cannabis licenses in either the State of California or the State of Arizona. Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California and has been legalized for medicinal use in the State of Arizona, however cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California or Arizona, as applicable, and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California or Arizona, respectively. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiaries of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiaries. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiaries may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GABY Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587359/GABY-Announces-Reliance-on-Alberta-Securities-Commission-Blanket-Order-51-517-on-Filing-of-Audited-Financial-Statements-and-MDA-for-Year-Ended-December-31-2019