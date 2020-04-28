Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") announces that it intends to rely on blanket exemptions issued by provincial securities commissions due to the COVID-19 outbreak that permit the Company to extend the filing deadline of certain continuous disclosure documents for a period of up to 45 days.

The Company intends to rely on the exemptive relief to extend the date of filing its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 and its statement of reserves data and other oil and gas information pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings were originally due to be filed by April 29, 2020. The Company expects to rely on the exemption to file the Annual Filings on or about June 12, 2020.

The Company also intends to rely on the exemptive relief to extend the date of filing its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (collectively, the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings were originally due to be filed by May 30, 2020. The Company plans to rely on the exemption to file the Interim Filings on or about July 14, 2020.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. In addition, the Company confirms that there have not been any material business developments since November 29, 2019, the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed, other than as disclosed in the Company's previous news releases.

For further information please contact:

Glenn Dawson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

(403) 454-0862

