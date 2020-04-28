Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - GOLO Mobile Inc. (TSXV: GOLO) ("GOLO" or "the Company"), today announced that it has exercised its right to terminate the previously announced agreement dated February 24, 2020 to acquire eServus.com Online Services Ltd. ("eServus"). Completion of the transaction was subject to certain negotiated conditions for GOLO's exclusive benefit that were unable to be satisfied.

About GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO provides time saving convenience for daily tasks to individuals in high-population density areas. The Company's focus is on office buildings, residential towers, corporate campuses, hospitals, airports and other highly populated areas. GOLO is publicly traded on the TSXV and its controlling shareholder is controlled indirectly by affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI.

